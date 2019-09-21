Langford chose the Eagles over NC State. He first appeared in the Rivals150 a year ago and remained within the top-100 ever since as he currently sits as the 81st best senior in America. The New England native is also rated as the 20th best small forward in the 2020 class and will give Jim Christian a ready-made contributor on both sides of the floor.

Boston College added another to its 2020 class with the latest being its top pick-up yet. Four-star small forward DeMarr Langford committed to the program and will join his brother, Providence transfer Makai Ashton-Langford, in Chestnut Hill next fall.

Standing over 6-foot-4 and weighing in at close to 200 pounds, Langford is as versatile as they come. He has begun to shoot it better of late, a portion in his game that needs the most work on, but it his ability to play a variety of positions along the perimeter that really adds value to all that he brings to the floor.

Langford is a do-it-all wing that can guard more than just one position. He is a quality athlete that finishes in traffic, can create for others and himself as a secondary ballhandler type, and is not one to be deficient in the toughness category. He is now the second member of the Mass Rivals program to commit to BC within the past 30 days.

The Eagles now sit with two commitments in the 2020 class, with Justin Vander Baan slated to join Langford. Boston College will also see Makai Ashton-Langford’s eligibility begin again next fall, a playmaking guard that is the older brother of DeMarr Langford and transferred into the ACC program by way of Providence earlier this year.