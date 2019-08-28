Pastore discussed Vander Baan’s decision in full. “Boston College just fits everything that he could want. It has the location of Boston, an incredible education, a network after you graduate that is second to none, and the chance to play in the ACC,” he stated. “Scott Spinelli did a really good job of recruiting Justin. He built a great relationship with him and has great local roots in New England that helped.”

Boston College began its 2020 class with one of the better local targets thanks to the commitment of Justin Vander Baan. A 7-footer from Northbridge, Massachusetts, Vander Baan committed to the ACC program during his unofficial visit, his coach Vin Pastore told Rivals.com.

Vander Baan held offers from East Carolina, George Mason, St. Bonaventure and USF. Pastore outlined his strengths and potential at the ACC program. “He is all of 7-feet and the way that he moves and catches the ball, it is only a matter of time. I think that he is one the same path and might be even better than Nik Popovic,” he said. “He moves well, has good touch and his upside is just really big. I think that he has a really good college career ahead of him at the high-major level.”

The newest Boston College commit will return to campus on September 27 alongside his travel teammate, Rivals150 wing Jordan Geronimo, for his official visit. In the meantime, the Eagles will be attempting to tap further into the Mass Rivals program this weekend whenever they host four-star wing DeMarr Langford who will also visit NC State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech in the coming weeks.

Langford is the younger brother of Makai Ashton-Langford who recently transferred into BC after beginning his college career at Providence. Their father was coached by Scott Spinelli in the late 1990s at The Winchendon School as the Eagle sit in a favorable spot with one of the best defenders nationally.

Vander Baan is a solid start to Boston College’s 2020 class thanks to his size, durability and upside. He is the likely replacement for Nik Popovic who will graduate after this season.