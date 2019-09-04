The Rivals150 for the class of 2020 has been updated and released. Who just missed and who is making the hardest push to be included the next time around? In this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best, National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi looks at prospects who are on the cusp of the Rivals150.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: One of the better playmakers in the country, Hall has seemingly been a bit under recruited. He sets up teammates, competes on both ends, has potential as a deep jump shooter and has a lot of upside when he gets into a college strength program. Recruitment: Offers from BYU, Oregon State, Utah Valley and Weber State among others.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: Hawkins has one of the better-looking jump shots of any big man in the class of 2020 and can play as a four man or even a small ball five. He runs the floor well, has good hands and is a good passer out of the high post. He just needs strength and to continue to improve his consistency. Recruitment: Just finished an official visit to San Diego State and saw Marquette during June. Planning trips to Illinois and USC among others.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: Hefner turned some heads in the summer with his ability to put the ball on the floor, get to his spots and score. He’s dangerous as a spot up shooter, plays hard on both ends of the floor and should be a pretty good athlete by the time a strength coach gets his hands on him. Recruitment: Committed to Texas A&M.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: One of the most competitive players in the country, Hinton just barely missed out on cracking the Rivals150 this time around. He will guard multiple positions, is a load attacking the basket and has the type of energy and intensity that rubs off on his teammates. Why he’s not received a bit more attention on the recruiting trail is somewhat surprising. Recruitment: Boise State, Chicago State, Grand Canyon, Green Bay, Kent State, Saint Louis, Southeast Missouri State and UAB have offered.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: There aren’t many 7-footers with mobility and upside as a rim protector and rebounder left and that’s going to make Gray a priority. He has all of the tools to be a high level prospect and now it’s just a matter of showing up to compete with intensity and producing on a more regular basis. Recruitment: Offers from Connecticut, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Rhode Island, Rutgers, St. John’s and others. He may be one who waits until the spring to decide.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: There is a lot to like about Iriel as a late-bloomer who does very well in college. He can really run, he is bouncy around the rim, he has great hands and he has some touch. Iriel already has a good frame and he looks more than capable of playing either the four or the five in the SEC. Recruitment: Committed to South Carolina.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: Why Johnson isn’t being recruited more heavily on the West Coast and in the Midwest is a bit of a mystery. He’s a long and lanky wing with some pop in his legs, a more than passable jump shot and he finds ways to put the ball in the hoop. He’s got some filling out to do but has plenty of natural ability. Recruitment: Visited New Mexico officially in June while Cal-State Fullerton, Denver, Loyola Marymount, Montana, Northern Colorado and San Jose State have offered.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: Long is a former member of the Rivals150 who almost made his way back in thanks to a summer where he looked much better than in the spring. He’s strong, he’s physical, he doesn’t let anybody speed him up and he will make plays for himself and others while being mauled. That he can play the one or the two will be helpful in the Big East. Recruitment: Committed to Seton Hall.

Why he can push for the Rivals150: When it comes to all-out effort and toughness, Matthews is one of the very best in the land. He gives up some size as a four man but never backs down from anybody. He rebounds, he runs the floor, he defends multiple positions and he’s a winner. Recruitment: Has a final five of Arkansas, Memphis, Mississippi, Mississippi State and UAB.