Anytime a school lands a big-name recruit, hopes are high that they will make an instant impact and live up to or exceed their high school rankings. Sometimes, though, there's a little more pressure and need for a big-name recruit to live up to the hype from day one. In this week's edition of Bossi's Best, National Analyst Eric Bossi looks at 10 highly ranked high school seniors who won't be afforded much time to get acclimated to the college game when they arrive at the schools to which they have committed. MORE: Three-Point Play | Will USC extend hot streak? 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75

*****

CADE CUNNINGHAM, OKLAHOMA STATE

Bossi's take: The table is set for Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State to make a run in 2020-21. They finished this year strong, have good returning talent led by tough guard Isaac Likekele and a recruiting class that currently ranks No. 7 nationally.

Obviously, Cunningham is the centerpiece of that class - which could still rise to as high as No. 4 - and for the Cowboys to reach the level they are hoping to, he needs to play like an All-American and National Player of the Year - which seems within his reach. I don't like to put that type of pressure on freshmen, but Cunningham is much different mentally than your typical 18-year-old.



****

B.J. BOSTON, KENTUCKY

Bossi's take: As is always the case at Kentucky, the Wildcats' most important freshman could change depending on who leaves for the NBA Draft. Some could argue for Devin Askew here because the Wildcats could be low on ball-handlers. But I'm going with Boston because he's unlike anybody they've had in a bit. His ability to create off the dribble can help take some pressure off of Askew and Boston's potency as a jump shooter should soften up defenses. He'll be Kentucky's most important player next season.



****

DAISHEN NIX, UCLA

Bossi's take: The Bruins saw redshirt freshman point guard Tyger Campbell make huge strides in the latter part of the season. That will help some as Nix comes in and starts to take control, but it's still important that Nix establishes himself as the guy. In Nix I see somebody who could be a bit of a modernized Andre Miller.

Also, he's the first big-time player of the Mick Cronin era and blue chippers from the West Coast are going to be watching closely to see how he does. Having him play up to his reputation not only makes UCLA a Pac-12 contender, but helps to boost the Bruins' profile with future targets.



****

SHARIFE COOPER, AUBURN

Bossi's take: It feels as if Bruce Pearl has been building Auburn up for Cooper's arrival for years. Why wouldn't he? Cooper fits everything the Tigers covet in a lead guard because of his skill, production and fearless play. The hope is that he can keep things rolling while filling big minutes and that he can also continue to act as a pied piper of sorts because he's a guy that other high school stars seem to want to follow.

If he's not ready to play at the highest level, the Tigers will have some serious concerns to address at the point.



****

CALEB LOVE, NORTH CAROLINA

Bossi's take: There's a gigantic hole in the lineup at point guard in Chapel Hill, given that Cole Anthony is as good as gone to the NBA. The most likely and capable option to fill that void for North Carolina is Love. A McDonald's All-American who has been more of a scorer and combo guard during his high school career, he's going to have Roy Williams throwing as many minutes at him as he can handle. A repeat of this last season won't do in Heel country, and Love's readiness is going to be a big key to whether they are able to bounce back.



****

JEREMY ROACH, DUKE

Bossi's take: Much like its Tobacco Road rivals at UNC, Duke has a big opening at the point. Jordan Goldwire has had moments, but he's best served as a role player, and with Tre Jones gone for the NBA, it's going to be on Roach's shoulders to step up and lead the Blue Devils. It's not fair to expect Roach to show up ready to play at an ACC Player of the Year level, but if he can play at an All-ACC Freshman Team level it will go a long way toward keeping things the way Mike Krzyzewski and fans expect them to be in Durham.



****

CLIFFORD OMORUYI, RUTGERS

Bossi's take: It was a great season for Rutgers, and one that was unfortunately cut a little too short. But, what's great for Steve Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights is that they were set up to be even better next year with everybody returning. The addition of a big man as athletic, mobile and tough as Omoruyi is exactly what they needed to put them over the top.

There's zero doubt Rutgers will be an NCAA Tournament team next year. But, if Omoruyi can live up to his billing, we are talking about a team that should expect to make the second weekend.



****

JABRI ABDUR-RAHIM, VIRGINIA

Bossi's take: I wrote a few weeks ago that nobody should ever count out what Tony Bennett is capable of doing as a coach and motivator. That being said, there's no way Virginia wants to go through another year of being as offensively challenged as it was this last season, even if the Cavaliers have the best defense in the country again.

They desperately need a certified bucket-getter and Abdur-Rahim could be the perfect antidote. Not only does he have range from deep, he's got a high level of confidence and is a big-bodied wing that could allow some roster versatility. If he can be a reliable jump shooter the Cavaliers will be very dangerous.



*****

MOSES MOODY, ARKANSAS

Bossi's take: Make no mistake, Eric Musselman has the Arkansas fan base whipped into a frenzy. Much of it has to do with lofty expectations surrounding the Razorbacks' 10th-ranked 2020 recruiting class. Ideally, Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe are there to light up scoreboards, but as the most touted member of the class and a homegrown kid, Moody has to be ready to go. He is expected to be a shot-maker who can also defend around the perimeter, and he'll need to be as good as those around the program are expecting him to be in order for Arkansas to keep gaining momentum.



****

JALEN TERRY