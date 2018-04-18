For the next two weekends, players and teams across the country will perform in front of large crowds of college coaches in hopes of earning scholarship offers. In this week's Bossi's Best, national basketball analyst Eric Bossi identifies 10 juniors who currently rank outside of the top 75 that should see their stock rise this spring. NEW 2018 POSITION RANKINGS | FINAL 2018 RIVALS150 (RELEASED MONDAY) MORE RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team

Interest: Offers from Seton Hall, St. John's, Illinois, Georgetown, UMass, Minnesota, Western Kentucky and others.

Why his stock could take off: During the winter months, Quinones looked like as good a jump shooter as there is in the junior class. He has tremendous range, a quick release and plays with a world of confidence.



Interest: Offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, LSU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Houston and others.

Why his stock could take off: First, part of the reason that his stock could be rising is that we've had him ranked a little too low. That aside, Lewis is a pure scorer off the dribble who can also get hot knocking down contested jump shots.



Interest: Offers from UMass, Kansas State, Texas Tech, South Florida and others.

Why his stock could take off: Monsanto is another big shooter with loads of range and confidence. Many missed out on him playing 16U level ball last summer, but that won't be the case this time around. Rivals.com saw Monsanto go on a scoring binge last weekend and we are expecting big things from him this spring.



Interest: Offers from Florida, Oklahoma State, VCU, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Clemson and Georgia Tech, among others.

Why his stock could take off: College coaches have really started to warm up to Withers this spring, and he is on the verge of taking a big leap forward. A good athlete, Withers has the inside/out combo forward game and slashing ability that so many schools are looking for.



Interest: Offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Western Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

Why his stock could take off: A scoring machine on the high school level, Tandy is coming off of a monster junior season. He's a tough and skilled scorer off the dribble who always plays in attack mode. Some see him as more of an undersized shooting guard, so he'll have his chance to prove that he can be a full-time point guard.



Interest: Offers from UCSB, San Diego State, USC, Arizona and others.

Why his stock could take off: Pac-12 teams have recently warmed up to Agbonkpolo, and we are expecting more high majors to jump in. He's a smooth athlete with good size, the ability to shoot from deep and he has some in-between game. Watching him, he reminds us a little bit of a shorter version of former Rivals.com No. 1 Michael Porter Jr. in the way he operates.



Interest: Offers from Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Dayton, Cincinnati and more.

Why his stock could take off: We first saw Etienne in January at the HoopHall Classic. His ability to heat up opposing ball-handlers as a defender, combined with his ability to get to the rim on offense, make him a terrific two-way point guard.



Interest: Offers from Purdue, Xavier, Butler and others.

Why his stock could take off: It's not easy to fly under the radar in basketball-crazed Indiana, but that's what Gillis has done so far. He is a plus rebounder, can score at the rim and facing up and he plays with a good motor. Don't be surprised if he's a priority for many more soon.



Interest: Offers from Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, SMU, Baylor, South Carolina and others.

Why his stock could take off: A Canadian, Samuel's name caught fire about this time last year and then things quieted down a bit. He has a strong frame, rebounds well and has the ability to make shots. He's waited his turn to show out, and his time is coming.

