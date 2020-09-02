Basketball Recruiting - Bossi's Best: 2021 summer stock boosters

A summer unlike any we have ever seen on the grassroots circuit is winding down as schools – whether virtual or in person – are starting up around the country. Which members of the class of 2021 helped themselves out the most during the various live streamed events and combines? In this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best, a look at 10 from the senior class whose stock is on the rise. RELATED: Everything you need to know from Crossroads Elite



Recruitment: Oklahoma and Texas have been thought to lead his finalists. Could Kentucky’s offer and hire of his lead assistant from Texas, Jai Lucas, change things? Why his stock is rising: Collins just missed out on five-star status during the last rankings update. This time around he won't. He still needs to add a pretty significant amount of strength but what he does as a shot-blocker, rebounder and big man who can really run and play above the rim is very notable. His production can still be a bit hit or miss, but long term there's a legitimate discussion to be made about possibly moving him into the national top 10.



Recruitment: Committed to Florida State. Why his stock is rising: McGowens just keeps improving at a steady clip and as we've mentioned earlier this summer, he's in serious consideration to be elevated to five-star status. His length, his elasticity as an athlete and his rapidly expanding all-around game stand out. Leonard Hamilton and the Noles look like they'll continue a hot streak of impressive wings with him.



Recruitment: Committed to Syracuse.

Why his stock is rising: My colleague Corey Evans was blown away earlier this summer when he checked in on Williams. He's all set to be the next in what is a pretty long line of long, versatile and hard to guard forwards for the Orange. He can post, he can shoot, he plays above the rim when needed and he's another who will be in the conversation for five-star status.



Recruitment: Committed to Texas Tech. Why his stock is rising: Early last winter, I had a few area coaches reach out to me asking what they were missing on Tyson when he was offered by Chris Beard and the Red Raiders. I hadn't yet seen him at the time so I had no answer. His high school film and performances in front of our staff got him into the rankings, but what he's done this summer should have him on the rise. His size, his prowess as a jump shooter, improving game off the dribble and a great frame to build on all have his stock climbing.



Recruitment: Committed to Memphis. Why his stock is rising: Wow, Minott has been so very impressive during my online viewings of him this summer. How can you not love his blend of 6-foot-8 size, playmaking skills off the bounce, length and blossoming athleticism? There's still some room for improvement on his jump shot, but he looks like an instant impact player for Penny Hardaway, who has a chance to play at the very highest level of basketball.



Recruitment: Committed to Iowa State. Why his stock is rising: The last point guard that the Cyclones pulled out of Wisconsin (Tyrese Haliburton) worked out pretty well, it looks like Hunter will too. This kid moves the ball to others and puts them in position to score like a seasoned vet. He'll get to the rim and finish, has tremendous quickness and there's no reason he shouldn't develop into a dynamic on the ball defender in Ames.



Recruitment: Offers from Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Providence, Seton Hall, Temple, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Why his stock is rising: In the small ball era, many are enamored with smaller, more athletic "bigs" that can play out in space. But, there will always be room for a more traditional big man, especially one who moves from rim to rim like Ayomide does. He loves contact, attacks rebounds with both hands above the rim and makes the most of his offensive opportunities. He looks like a multiple-year starter for a high major program.



Recruitment: Offers from Creighton, Drake (where his father is the head coach), Florida and Iowa State. Why his stock is rising: DeVries has good size, he is strong and plays physically and his skill level is way above average. One of the deadliest three-point shooters in the class of 2021, he's also a very impressive playmaker off the dribble and as a passer. This guy plays with passion. He deserves consideration for the national top 100 and would have had a lot of people talking had more been able to see him.



Recruitment: Final three of Alabama, Providence and UCF (where his father Kelvin is Director of Player Development). Why his stock is rising: We have talked for a while about the lack of depth in the 2021 point guard class, but Johnson has done all he can to help fix that. Whether it be combines or with his summer team, Johnson has produced every step of the way. He's tough attacking the rim, plays with patience and is a serious competitor who gets so much done. He's another who deserves discussion to be in at least the top 100.

