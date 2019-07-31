The summer is nearing a conclusion and many players, such as shooting guard Caleb Murphy, have boosted their stock. In this week's edition of Bossi's Best, national analyst Eric Bossi looks at Murphy and nine others in the 2020 Rivals150 who could be making a nice rise when we update rankings during the latter part of August. MORE: 3-Point Play on Kentucky, Marcus Bagley and more 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150



Why he could rise: Sharpe looks a little bigger and a little better each and every time that I see him. He has a soft touch, plays with a mean streak and has shown time and again that he may have the best hands of any big man in the 2020 class. He deserves consideration for the national top 10.

Recruitment: Committed to North Carolina.



Why he could rise: Yes, Johnson's jump shot remains a bit of a weakness and remains a work in progress. But he does each and everything else at a high level. The guy is electric in the open floor, is a creative playmaker and you won't find many better than him on the defensive end.

Recruitment: Will decide between Ohio State and Tennessee on Aug. 6.



Why he could rise: One of the knocks against Williams - if you can really call it a knock - is that he's too "nice" of a kid. Well, during the past few months he's really learned how to bring out the nasty in his game. He's projecting as a big-time rim protector and rebounder and that, combined with his size and emerging offense, means we have to at least discuss him as a potential five-star prospect.

Recruitment: Clemson, Duke, Oklahoma State, Stanford, UCLA, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others are involved.



Why he could rise: Both myself and Corey Evans are in total agreement that we have Ware underrated, and we spent much of July wondering why elite college hoops programs weren't all over him. He is quick, he has touch, he causes nightmares for other bigs when attacking off the dribble from the high post and he's learning to play from inside out to maximize his quickness advantage.

Recruitment: Kentucky just offered over the weekend and could be tough to beat here. Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Temple, Oregon, Providence and Wake Forest are among others involved.



Why he could rise: Bamisile already made a big jump during our last rankings update. Then immediately after that he went out and obliterated any defender he came across at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Yes, he's a bit out of control at times and he needs to refine his skill some. But, he's such an in-your-face attacker that he can be an instant impact guy in the ACC. Tough break for Northwestern to lose him.

Recruitment: Committed to Virginia Tech.



Why he could rise: Big guys who can legitimately put the ball on the floor and attack from 15 to 20 feet without being out of control are hard to find. Beating other bigs off the dribble and making plays is exactly what Eason does best. He'll eventually add strength to his lean frame, but he is a perfect fit for anybody who wants to play fast.

Recruitment: Eason recently told us that Cincinnati, Colorado and USC were starting to stand out to him.



Why he could rise: Look what a guy like Carsen Edwards did the last few years at Purdue and you can see why Davis could be a big-time college player. He's not as fast or good off the dribble as Edwards is, but Davis is a lethal shooter from deep. There aren't many other combos in the country with Davis' aptitude for filling it up.

Recruitment: One of the most heavily recruited guards in the country, Davis has received offers from Cal, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Marquette, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Providence,Texas, UCLA and Vanderbilt since the early spring.



Why he could rise: The rapid improvement of Murphy has been something else to watch. Talk about wiggle with the ball, Murphy has got all kinds of wiggle. He doesn't need ball screens to create space off the bounce, but he's starting to learn how to read them and make plays for others, which is making him much more valuable. A freakish athlete, he also holds elite potential on the defensive side of the ball.

Recruitment: He's already planning a visit to South Florida and Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Nevada, TCU and Texas A&M have all offered over the last month.



Why he could rise: Originally signed with Missouri State for the class of 2019, Harris opened his recruitment, made plans for prep schools and then led MoKan Elite to a Peach Jam Championship. What Harris lacks in bulk he makes up for with smarts, ability to make his teammates better and intense on-the-ball defense. He could still squeeze in as a member of 2019, but as long as he is in 2020 he's on the move up.

Recruitment: Committed to Kansas.



