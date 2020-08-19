Basketball Recruiting - Bossi's Best: 10 prospects that will fit in nicely with new teams

So far, 81 members of the 2021 Rivals150 have announced their college commitments. In this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best, we take a look at 10 of the best fits from those committed players. For schools with multiple players committed, just one will be chosen. Players are listed in order of current ranking in the 2021 Rivals150,

*****

A.J. Griffin

Committed to: Duke Why he’s a fit: Just look at what Duke has been doing over the last 10 years with wings or guys who can combo it up. The list is long and filled with well-known names, whether it's Jayson Tatum, R.J. Barrett or Cam Reddish. Jalen Johnson is most likely going to be gone after a season and he’ll need to be replaced. Like so many of the stud wings that Duke has landed recently, Griffin can play multiple positions or even be used as a small-ball four man, if needed.

*****

Will McClendon

Committed to: UCLA Why he’s a fit: Five-star Peyton Watson may have been a more necessary recruiting win for Mick Cronin and his staff to establish themselves as serious competitors for SoCal talent. However, it is McClendon who looks like he came out of an assembly line for what Cronin is looking for in a player. He’s a tough defender, he loves to play physically and he appears to be a low ego guy who is content to do whatever it takes for his team to win.

*****

Caleb Furst

Committed to: Purdue Why he’s a fit: Furst seems to check a lot of the boxes for guys that Matt Painter and the Boilers have done well with. He plays with a tremendous blend of toughness and overall skill, he will run the floor and he doesn’t mind getting physical. It’s not unreasonable to expect that he can play either the four or the five in the Big Ten.

*****

Bryce MGowens

Committed to: Florida State Why he’s a fit: Leonard Hamilton and the ‘Noles currently have the top-ranked 2021 recruiting class in America, so picking just one of their group wasn’t easy. But the call goes for McGowens due to his upside and versatility. Long wings who are somewhat late-blooming really seem to hit their stride in Tallahassee, and everything about McGowens and what guys like him have done in Tallahassee says great fit.

*****

Jordan Longino

Committed to: Villanova Why he’s a fit: The Wildcats have turned into a national power, thanks to smart recruiting, great coaching and maximizing the talents of their players. Longino seems to fit this blueprint. He’s a local guy who plays a mature game and has the toughness, skill and versatility that Jay Wright looks for in his backcourt players. Longino will be able to make an early impact, but he has all the markers of a potential All-Big East-type later on in his career.

*****

Benny Williams

Committed to: Syracuse Why he’s a fit: The Orange have a long tradition of success with guys just like Williams. He’s a bit of a combo forward with the size and length to fit in well at either the bottom or top of their zone. Offensively, he’s good in the mid-range, tremendous along the baseline and is starting to extend his skill facing the basket. From John Wallace to Carmelo Anthony to C.J. Fair to Oshae Brissett and many others, players like Williams have been able to thrive at Syracuse.

*****

Dontrez Styles

Committed to: North Carolina Why he’s a fit: Take a look at the Heels' roster and they don’t really have anybody like Styles. Yes, they have plenty of size and they do have some wing talent. But, Roy Williams can’t look down his bench and find a lengthy, high-energy, athletic, open-court slasher in the mold of Styles. That he’s homegrown doesn’t hurt, but what helps the most is the versatility he will add.

*****

Jaden Akins

Committed to: Michigan State Why he’s a fit: Tom Izzo and the Spartans are rolling right now. Really, Max Christie, Pierre Brooks and Akins all fit what they like to do. However, given Akins' athleticism, creativity on the offensive end and his toughness make him a great fit in East Lansing. He’ll be a dynamic creator off the dribble that is part of a tremendous group – one that could end up being ridiculous, depending on potential reclassifications – making their way to campus for the 2020-21 season.

*****

Jaylon Tyson

Committed to: Texas Tech Why he’s a fit: Chris Beard and Texas Tech have been on a roll, and they’ve proven capable of developing players at all positions. They’ve been particularly strong at getting the most out of wings. Zhaire Smith and Jarret Culver started the trend, and guys like Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon are continuing it. Tyson is next in line. He’s got very good positional size, a great frame to build on and he is already developing into a very dangerous jump shooter. The Red Raiders' evaluation of him as a potential high-level player was way ahead of anybody else.

*****

Terquavion Smith