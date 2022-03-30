Bol, Page, Garrison shine at The Warmup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second weekend of the grassroots basketball season, Rivals checked out The Warmup, presented by MADE Hoops, where some of the nation’s best were on display. It was the perfect setting to get a first look of the season at some of the top talent from around the country.

Arrinten Page is a diamond in the rough

Possibly nobody in the building boosted their stock more than TSF 2023 forward Arrinten Page. The 6-foot-9 forward showed off a versatile offensive skillset, which included some old school fade-away jumpers, jump hooks, a nice face-up game and a strong, confident stroke from the outside. Page might be one of the nation’s best-kept secrets in 2023 and don’t be surprised if he makes a debut in the next Rivals150. Page holds a handful of mid-major offers including Georgia State, UCF and UAB. He’s also garnering interest from bigger schools such as Illinois. Look for his recruitment to blow up this summer.

*****

John Bol might be ranked too low

Class of 2024 four-star big man John Bol had a big impact for Mokan Elite, playing up at the 17U level. Bol is a legitimate 7-foot-2 and is very agile and nimble for his size. In terms of the best shot blockers in all of high school basketball, Bol’s name has to be firmly in the discussion. He alters every shot in the paint, his length making the offensive player think about him more than the shot most of the time. Offensively and on the glass, Bol showed off really nice hands and high-pointed the ball at all times. He possesses a developing face-up game, able to step out and hit 15-foot shots. But he did most of his work from the dunker spot and on the block. Bol holds offers from Butler, Clemson, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri and Saint Louis, with interest picking up from all over the country.

*****

Brandon Garrison remained consistent