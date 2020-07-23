Basketball Recruiting - Boise State lands three-star RJ Keene

“I think Boise is the overall best fit. The coaching staff did a great job recruiting me,” Keene told Rivals.com. “I have a great relationship with Coach (Leon) Rice . I also have a great relationship with all three assistants and the Mountain West is a top conference too.”

One of the more recruited mid-major prospects from the state of Texas this summer, RJ Keene has come to his college decision. The three-star wing, after seeing loads of offers come in during the quarantine period this offseason, picked Boise State on Thursday.

A 6-foot-7 small forward prospect from Houston, Texas, Keene brings versatility and upside to the MWC program. He chose Boise State over George Washington Grand Canyon, and Hawaii. A solid three-star recruit, he broke out this spring in which he sat with over 15 scholarship offers from programs ranging from both sides of the nation.

Boise State will receive a good-sized forward that can slide up or down a position in the half-court. A consistent shot maker that wields a confident jumper to the perimeter, Keene is efficient off the catch but also can create his own offense. He brings energy to both ends and athleticism that uses in finishing at the basket. Thanks to his size and lateral abilities, Keene can also be relied upon as a multi-positional defender.

Keene becomes the second member of Boise State’s 2021 class, and will join 6-foot-7 forward Tyson Degenhart on campus next fall. The Broncos will welcome in a load of sit-out transfers this season but will also have to replace all-league forward Derrick Alston in the spring which makes Keene’s commitment that much more valuable with its future in mind.