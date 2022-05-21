Big Ten, SEC programs prioritizing Peyton Marshall

Marshall sat down with Rivals to go over some of the top programs that are interested in him early in his recruitment.

Class of 2024 big man Peyton Marshall is going to be one of the most interesting prospects to track over the next couple of years. A legit 7-feet tall with a thick frame, Marshall bullies everyone in his way of the rim. He’s also developing quicker feet and is starting to get more comfortable away from the basket.

Programs recruiting him the hardest: “Would definitely have to be Illinois. Really just Illinois right now as far as constant contact. Auburn, LSU and Florida as well. Those are the main ones.”

Illinois: “I like how they developed the big man that came to their school, Kofi Cockburn. That’s somebody I could see myself as, as far as play styles and all of that. I liked how they developed him and got him to where he is now. That’s what sticks out to me the most. Coach (Chester) Frazier and a couple of other coaches are recruiting me.”

Auburn: “Wes Flanigan is recruiting me from there. They’re another school that does well with big men. They had Walker Kessler come through, he actually played for the same basketball program as me. It’s close to home and they’re a good school, that’s another thing.”

LSU: “LSU, that’s more so culture and all of that. They had Shaq, he went there. They’ve had some other big men in the past few years that were good as well. They run their system through big men.”

Florida: “I love the sports history of the school. Two-time national champions. I’ve seen film of Joakim Noah and Udonis Haslem from back then, as well as Brad Beal. Location wise, it’s also a school not too far from my hometown, Atlanta. The fans as well, I’m sure the Gators ranked pretty high on the best fans list last year.