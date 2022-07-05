Big man Thomas Sorber ready to take the next step

The No. 111 prospect in the class of 2024 rankings, big man Thomas Sorber has the feeling of a prospect that could be on the verge of a new round of offers this summer. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Sorber knows exactly what kind of player he is and uses his body to his advantage in the low post, where he impacts games on both ends of the floor and as an aggressive rebounder that creates extra possessions.

Sorber doesn’t mind letting it fly when left open on the perimeter, but the strength of his offensive game is controlling the paint. Rivals.com recently caught up with the Philadelphia-based big to discuss his evolving game and the schools pursuing his commitment.





ON SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT

“St. Joe’s a lot. Richmond has been talking to me a lot. I just talked to La Salle yesterday.”

ON IF HE’D LIKE TO STAY CLOSE TO HIS PHILADELPHIA HOME

“It really doesn't after too much to me. I mean, it would be nice to stay close to home, but I don’t care that much. It really all depends on my mom and what she wants and what she likes.”

ON HIS GEORGETOWN OFFER

“I’ve had that offer for a while. It came back in December or something, back when we played in Virginia.”

ON IF HE’S STILL IN TOUCH WITH THE HOYAS STAFF

“Not really. It’s been a while.”

ON OTHER SCHOOL THAT MAY OFFER

“Lehigh, Providence, Penn State. … Those.”

ON THE STRENGTHS OF HIS GAME

“I’m a great passer out of the post. I can shoot the ball well and I’m still working to get even better.”

ON WHAT HE’S WORKING TO IMPROVE

“Mostly my jump shot. That and seeing my teammates more.”



