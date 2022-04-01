Big man Somtochukwu Cyril likes the idea of blueblood programs

Rivals.com recently sat down with the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights center to discuss where things stand.

The 235-pound Cyril will see his recruitment become more crowded this spring but already has an idea of what he wants in a college.

Somtochukwu Cyril arrived in the United States from Nigeria less than two years ago and already holds scholarship offers from more than eight major programs. Memphis , Kansas , Georgetown , Tennessee and others have all made things official, while Kentucky and a host of other schools have made preliminary contact.

ON SCHOOLS HE SPEAKS WITH MOST

“I talk to Kansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgetown.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I’ll do that after summer – after I finish AAU.”

ON OTHER OFFERS HE WANTS

“I really want Duke to come into the conversation and recruit me.”

ON DUKE

“I like Duke a lot. They have a good big man out there in Paolo Banchero, I really like seeing that. Plus, I like that Duke is a big program. I want Kentucky, too … for the same reason. They are a famous program and they have Oscar [Tshiebwe] and he plays really [well] for them.”

ON KANSAS

“They play in a really good league. Also, they had [Udoka] Azubuike. He played really well there and now he plays for the Utah Jazz. So that’s something I look at. I look at that and some of the other people that have played at Kansas before, and they have a lot of really good ones. I want to visit there.”

ON WHICH COACHES FROM KANSAS HE TALKS TO

“Coach Kurtis [Townsend] talks to my coach. So does the head coach (Bill Self), too.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS THAT INTEREST HIM

“Georgetown and Louisville. I’m interested in those, too. I really want a big program like that.”