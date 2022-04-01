Big man Somtochukwu Cyril likes the idea of blueblood programs
Somtochukwu Cyril arrived in the United States from Nigeria less than two years ago and already holds scholarship offers from more than eight major programs. Memphis, Kansas, Georgetown, Tennessee and others have all made things official, while Kentucky and a host of other schools have made preliminary contact.
The 235-pound Cyril will see his recruitment become more crowded this spring but already has an idea of what he wants in a college.
Rivals.com recently sat down with the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights center to discuss where things stand.
IN HIS WORDS
ON SCHOOLS HE SPEAKS WITH MOST
“I talk to Kansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgetown.”
ON UPCOMING VISITS
“I’ll do that after summer – after I finish AAU.”
ON OTHER OFFERS HE WANTS
“I really want Duke to come into the conversation and recruit me.”
ON DUKE
“I like Duke a lot. They have a good big man out there in Paolo Banchero, I really like seeing that. Plus, I like that Duke is a big program. I want Kentucky, too … for the same reason. They are a famous program and they have Oscar [Tshiebwe] and he plays really [well] for them.”
ON KANSAS
“They play in a really good league. Also, they had [Udoka] Azubuike. He played really well there and now he plays for the Utah Jazz. So that’s something I look at. I look at that and some of the other people that have played at Kansas before, and they have a lot of really good ones. I want to visit there.”
ON WHICH COACHES FROM KANSAS HE TALKS TO
“Coach Kurtis [Townsend] talks to my coach. So does the head coach (Bill Self), too.”
ON OTHER SCHOOLS THAT INTEREST HIM
“Georgetown and Louisville. I’m interested in those, too. I really want a big program like that.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Kentucky has made preliminary contact with Cyril, which is notable because the 6-foot-11 center is clear about wanting to play for a blueblood team that produces lots of NBA talent. Kansas seems like it has the potential to be a real player as well. Louisville and Georgetown are also schools to watch down the road.