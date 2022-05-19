Big man Brandon Garrison has plenty of options on the table

Garrison spoke with Rivals about what’s been going on in his busy recruitment.

As he heads down the final stages of his recruitment, four-star forward Brandon Garrison has a lot of top options from which to choose. His ability to impact the game at both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor has made him one of the most coveted big men in the 2023 class.

LSU: “The new coach (has) just been telling me how much he wants me and they’ve been showing love. Coach (Matt) McMahon and (assistant) coach (Ronnie) Hamilton talk to me the most.”

Cincinnati: “They came to the party a little bit late, but they’ve just been showing a lot of energy when we get on the phone. They’ve been showing love and telling me how I could fit in and stuff like that. I just got off the phone with them, actually.”

Oklahoma State: “Coach (Mike) Boyton hits me up like every day and shows love. I just came back from an official (visit) there this weekend. I liked it a lot. I like how they do things.”

Texas: “They do the same thing, just showing love. They showed me their new facility that they just built. Coach (Chris) Beard and an assistant, they hit me up like every other day.”

Arkansas: “They text me every day. Coach (and recruiting coordinator) Ronnie Brewer, he texts me every day sending me positive notes and how they got to the Elite Eight. Coach (Eric) Musselman will hit me up sometimes, just showing love, telling me how I can fit into the program and things like that.”

Kansas: “They show love and they actually came to my house about two weeks ago and did a home visit with (assistant) coach (Jeremy) Case. They gave me a replay of how they use their bigs and how they won the national championship.”

Visits: “LSU was supposed to be in September, and Texas is supposed to set one up here soon. I don’t know when, though.”

Decision timetable: “I’m not sure. Before my senior season, for sure.”