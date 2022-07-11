Boden Kapke talks Clemson, other schools in the hunt

ROCK HILL, S.C – Boden Kapke does not lack for options. The 6-foot-11 center has a number of major offers, and a few schools that haven’t offered have recently taken note of his talent. That said, the Minnesota-based big man seems to have taken a shine to one ACC school in particular. Kapke recently talked to Rivals.com about his bond with Clemson and provided an update on where his recruitment stands.





ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boston College and Santa Clara are all kind of in the mix. I don't have all of those offers yet, but I think I might be getting them.”

ON CLEMSON

“When I visited, I loved the campus. I like that part. I also like the way they play and how they want to use me.”

ON WHICH CLEMSON COACHES ARE RECRUITING HIM

“Coach McCay has been pretty heavy on me. Then, Coach [Dick] Bender– we talked some, too.”

ON PLAYERS TO WHOM CLEMSON COMPARES

“Maybe a little like PJ Hall. Well, maybe less athletic than him, but in that mold.”

ON SANTA CLARA

“They started talking to me about a month ago. Then we had a zoom meeting, and they gave me a noise presentation. I liked what they had on campus there. It’s beautiful. The facility is super nice, and I think the coaching staff could help me succeed.”

ON GEORGIA TECH

“Georgia Tech started talking to me just recently. It’s just every now and then. I’m not sure how far we are down the road, but we are getting to know each other.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE

“The one we know for sure is Clemson. That one is one we really want to get to, but that’s the only one for sure right now.”



