MIKE MILES - TCU

TCU’s Mike Miles was named the Big 12 Preseason Player or the Year recently, and for good reason. The former four-star guard has had two good seasons in Fort Worth and looks to build upon them this year. Despite being a smaller combo guard, Miles finds different ways to score on a nightly basis and provides offense every time he’s on the court. He’s become a better facilitator over time and he should provide a steady hand for a Horned Frogs squad that was picked to finish fourth in the conference.

*****

TYRESE HUNTER - TEXAS

The Iowa State transfer was one of the hottest commodities in the portal this off-season and it’s easy to see why. Hunter won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors a year ago after showing an all-around skill set for the Cyclones. He’s a guard that provides a healthy balance of scoring and facilitating, and should be the engine that drives the Texas Longhorns this season. While he’s talented offensively, his impact doesn't stop there as he’s a quality defender that averaged two steals per contest as a freshman.

*****

JALEN WILSON - KANSAS

Jalen Wilson is the key returner for a Jayhawks squad that is looking to defend its national title after being picked second in the Big 12 in the preseason polls. The 6-foot-8 forward contributes in a number of ways and he posted solid numbers a year ago as the third option on the championship team. Wilson is someone who should develop a much bigger role this season and a player that Bill Self can use in multiple ways to create mismatches.

*****

KEYONTE GEORGE - BAYLOR

Freshman guard Keyonte George is one of the best incoming players in college basketball and someone that Baylor fans should be very excited about. George possesses the scoring ability to put the ball in the basket from all levels and can go nuclear from the outside in a moment's notice. The former five-star possesses quality size for a combo guard at 6-foot-4, and he has a good frame to build on. His scoring arsenal is one of the most impressive in the freshman class. The Bears were picked to finish first in the Big 12 this preseason.

*****

ADAM FLAGLER - BAYLOR

Adam Flagler (AP Images)