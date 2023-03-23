Rivals.com’s Travis Graf was able to check out Bryson Wheatfall for the first time this past weekend, and the 2025 wing didn’t disappoint. The downhill athlete uses strength and athleticism to get to the rim and also showed the ability to create separation off of the dribble.

TCU: “I actually wasn’t able to talk to them, but it (the offer) happened a couple of days after one of my games. They had a recruiter out there and then we talked for a while after my game, and they contacted my coach and told him they wanted to offer me. I like that they’re building a program right now. Even though they just lost in the tournament, they still look good as a team.”

Arkansas: “I like Anthony Black and I think they’re some really good recruiters with the class they just brought in. Even though their season didn’t go as good as it could have went, I think they had a great recruiting class.”

Vanderbilt: “Honestly, I haven’t really been able to talk to them on the phone, they’ve all talked to my parents. I know a lot of stuff about coach (Jerry) Stackhouse and I’ve been watching a couple of games because my cousin went there.”

Rice: “I haven’t really been able to talk to them because I’m a sophomore, but they did just pick up a big guy from the city, Keanu Dawes. That shows that they’re trying to build up in the right direction.”