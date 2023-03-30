Four-star guard Jeremiah Green has a big week ahead as he heads to Houston for the Team USA minicamp among the nation's best players. Before he makes that trip, he sat down with Rivals.com’s Travis Graf to detail his recruitment, which already involves a lot of high-major programs.

Kansas State: “I like how they’re honest with me and give me the truth. I like how the coaches run things over there, it’s really family-oriented. In that aspect, I like them a lot.”

TCU: “It’s close to home. It’s pretty much like Kansas State, very family-oriented. The play style kind of fits me a lot, and seeing Mike Miles go through the process has stood out to me in how they play through their guards.”

Oklahoma State: “Coach (Mike) Boynton, he’s a great coach, we’ve had a relationship since I was in like 8th grade. I’m just now starting to get to know the assistant coaches, too. I’ve been out there for a visit and I liked how they ran their practices and ran their offense and all of that.”

Oklahoma: “Coach (Porter) Moser, he’s a legendary coach. I like how they run things, too.”

Houston: “I love how they develop their guards. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson, how he brought on his son to the coaching staff, they’re family-oriented, too. He’s got a couple of his former players on the coaching staff, too.”

West Virginia: “Coach (Bob) Huggins, he’s a great person and I’ve met him in person before. Coach (Ron) Everhart is a great person, too. It’s a legendary program and it’s up there by where my dad grew up, so I have a lot of family out there.”

Visit plans: “I know I’m supposed to be visiting Kansas State soon, but we’re yet to finalize on a date. After I come back from USA, we’ll probably have some dates locked in.”