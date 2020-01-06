News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 07:46:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Big 12 programs place a priority on Zach Clemence

Zach Clemence
Zach Clemence
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Analyst
@coreyevans_10

WHEELING, W.V. – One of the top power forward prospects in the 2021 class, Zach Clemence has regained a clean bill of health. An athletic but skilled junior that can hit various portions of the sta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}