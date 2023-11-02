Big 12-bound Utah lands top-100 forward Jaxon Johnson
*****
2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2025 Rankings: Top 130
2026 Rankings: Top 65
Transfer Portal: Latest news | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (hoops) | Portal player ranking/transfer tracker (football)
*****
Utah added to its 2024 class on Thursday, when four-star forward Jaxson Johnson announced his intention to sign with Utes. A standout at Sandy (Utah) Alta High School, Johnson chose the in-state Utes over fellow finalists BYU, Stanford and USC.
Below, Rivals explores what the Utes are getting in the versatile forward as well as what it means for the bigger picture.
WHAT UTAH IS GETTING
Johnson has a long, lanky frame but has the shoulders that suggest he could add significant weight as he matures physically and participates in a college strength program. He’s more than just body-based potential, however, as he’s proven able to put the ball through the basket in a long list of ways, including creating shots for himself off the dribble. The 6-foot-8 forward is a versatile front-court weapon capable of playing either forward spot as he adds weight and polish from a ball-handling standpoint. He stretches the defense as a threat to score from three-point range and has a knack for getting to spots in the high post, where he has a reliable mid-range jumper. Defensively, he comes with massive upside but needs to get stronger in order to realize his full potential on that end. Johnson, who is one of the best pure scorers in the Beehive State, won MVP of the adidas 3SSB championship game this summer, as he led his Utah Prospects team to the title with a 16-point effort in the title game.
*****
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE UTES
It’s a bit difficult to project how Johnson will fit in with the Utes because he’ll put college on hold for a two-year, post-high school mission before enrolling at Utah, as is common for members of the Church of Latter Day Saints. That said, the added time for physical development could greatly benefit the forward, who could become an even more versatile tool if he arrives on campus having beefed up significantly.