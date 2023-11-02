Utah added to its 2024 class on Thursday, when four-star forward Jaxson Johnson announced his intention to sign with Utes. A standout at Sandy (Utah) Alta High School, Johnson chose the in-state Utes over fellow finalists BYU, Stanford and USC. Below, Rivals explores what the Utes are getting in the versatile forward as well as what it means for the bigger picture.

WHAT UTAH IS GETTING

Johnson has a long, lanky frame but has the shoulders that suggest he could add significant weight as he matures physically and participates in a college strength program. He’s more than just body-based potential, however, as he’s proven able to put the ball through the basket in a long list of ways, including creating shots for himself off the dribble. The 6-foot-8 forward is a versatile front-court weapon capable of playing either forward spot as he adds weight and polish from a ball-handling standpoint. He stretches the defense as a threat to score from three-point range and has a knack for getting to spots in the high post, where he has a reliable mid-range jumper. Defensively, he comes with massive upside but needs to get stronger in order to realize his full potential on that end. Johnson, who is one of the best pure scorers in the Beehive State, won MVP of the adidas 3SSB championship game this summer, as he led his Utah Prospects team to the title with a 16-point effort in the title game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VdGFoIGhhcyBsYW5kZWQgdGhlIGNvbW1pdG1lbnQgb2YgZm91ci1z dGFyIEYgSmF4b24gSm9obnNvbi4gQSBjbG9zZXIgbG9vayBhdCB3aGF0IHRo ZSBVdGVzIGFyZSBnZXR0aW5nIGhlcmUuICBIZSBjaG9zZSB0aGUgVXRlcyBv dmVyIFN0YW5mb3JkLCBCWVUgYW5kIGEgaG9zdCBvZiBvdGhlcnMuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVXRhaF9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFV0YWhfUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWkpReVYxSnJtaCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pKUXlWMUpybWg8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9iIENhc3NpZHkgKEBDYXNzaWR5X1JvYikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXNzaWR5X1JvYi9zdGF0dXMvMTcy MDE1NTMxODExMjQwMzg4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE UTES