Baylor added another to its daunting frontline on Wednesday. Rivals150 center Zach Loveday committed to the Big 12 program, giving the Bears a talented and versatile big man that can play a variety of positions in the half-court.

Loveday discussed why he picked the Bears with Rivals.com. “The staff,” he said. “They really bonded with me really well and also their style of play. Everything goes through its big guys and Coach (Scott) Drew just told me that at the end of the game, they are going to go back to the way that they play which is through their big men which was really big for me.”

The Waco setting also played a part. “It is a small town,” Loveday said. “I really appreciate that and I enjoyed it down there. It is quiet but aside from it being a big time college town, it’s not super busy.”