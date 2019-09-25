Baylor wraps up four-star center Zach Loveday
Baylor added another to its daunting frontline on Wednesday. Rivals150 center Zach Loveday committed to the Big 12 program, giving the Bears a talented and versatile big man that can play a variety of positions in the half-court.
Loveday discussed why he picked the Bears with Rivals.com. “The staff,” he said. “They really bonded with me really well and also their style of play. Everything goes through its big guys and Coach (Scott) Drew just told me that at the end of the game, they are going to go back to the way that they play which is through their big men which was really big for me.”
The Waco setting also played a part. “It is a small town,” Loveday said. “I really appreciate that and I enjoyed it down there. It is quiet but aside from it being a big time college town, it’s not super busy.”
Standing close to 7-foot tall, Loveday selected Baylor over Louisville. He took official visits to each program earlier this month. He originally held a bevy of power conference offers and was regarded as one of the very best centers available this fall. He sits as the 84th best prospect in his class nationally and as the 12th best center in the 2020 class.
Loveday is a versatile and skilled center that can play many parts from 22-feet and in. He has soft touch around the basket and is a quality rebounder that score over his shoulder in the post, but also pass out of it whenever the double-team might arrive.
A good athlete that is comfortable stepping out and shooting the perimeter jumper, the four-star should complement already committed senior Dain Dainja as a frontline duo that can play together and off each of their strengths.
The native of Gallipolis, Ohio joins four-stars Dainja and LJ Cryer in creating a strong three-man class this fall for Baylor. The Bears now sit with a top-10 class nationally and now will likely focus the majority of their attention on the younger classes in attempting to get a leg up on the rest of its competition.