Basketball Recruiting - Baylor stays hot, lands four-star Jeremy Sochan

“I’ve been building a really close relationship with them for the past 15 months,” Sochan told Rivals.com. “They invested a lot of time in me. I believe this is the right environment for me to grow.”

Just a day after landing top 50 guard Langston Love , the Bears have landed another four-star prospect in combo forward Jeremy Sochan sources confirmed to Rivals.com on Thursday.

One of the more interesting prospects in the class of 2021. He was born in Oklahoma but spent much of his life growing up in England. He came to prominence in the summer of 2019 with outstanding play for the Polish National Team during FIBA play. He then spent his junior season in the United States at La Lumiere in Indiana.

However, Sochan has returned to Europe and will play his senior season in Germany before making his way back to the States for the 2021-22 season.

A versatile combo forward, Sochan had actually ranked three spots higher (No. 38) than his future teammate Love (No. 41) in the Rivals150 before leaving for Europe. At 6-foot-8 he is a skilled player who can face up and shoot the three, play in the post and rebound extremely well. He's the exact type of combo forward that Baylor has been causing so much damage with and developing for the next level in recent years.

Thanks to the additions of Sochan and Love, Baylor now has the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in 2021.

