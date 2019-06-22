Dainja discussed how their prioritization of him really stood out. “They have been recruiting me for a long time, since the start of my sophomore year. I have been down there for the Baylor Big Man Camp; that was a pretty good experience,” he said. “After that, they began to recruit me harder and have come to a lot of my games. They came to my school and visited me.”

Baylor infused another talented prospect into it 2020 class on Saturday in the form of Dain Dainja . The top-50 big man gave his verbal commitment to Scott Drew as he is one of the more skilled frontline prospects nationally.

Selecting Baylor over such others as Louisville, Minnesota, Ohio State and Texas, Dainja is a major win for the Bears. A 6-foot-8 power forward but someone that can play a variety of spots within the half-court, Dainja is a tremendous 20-foot and in weapon. He can shoot comfortably to 17-feet, create his own offense but also for others, and, around the basket, showcases tremendous touch and an awareness of where the defense is.

While Dainja will never be described as an above the rim athlete, he has done a great job of toning down his body over the years so that he can play for longer periods. One of the more unique frontcourt prospects in America, Dainja has produced across the board this spring. On the Nike EYBL circuit, he has posted per-game averages of 14 points, 6.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.6 blocks.

Dainja becomes the second member of Baylor’s 2020 class as he will join fellow Rivals150 junior LJ Cryer in Waco next fall. Scott Drew and his staff are not done yet as they remain in pursuit of Greg Brown, Jayden Stone, and Caleb Lohner.