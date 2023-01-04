Baylor picked up a major 2024 commitment on Wednesday, when five-star center Yves Missi announced his intention to play for the Scott Drew’s Bears. Below, Rivals explores what Baylor is getting in the 6-foot-11 prospect and speaks to both Missi and his grassroots coach about the decision.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHY HE CHOSE THE BEARS

“I chose them because they were the best fit for me. I’m really close with the coaching staff and they are exactly what I’m looking for. It feels like home. It feels like a place where I can reach my goal and get to the league.”

ON HIS ROLE AT BAYLOR

“They think I’m a winning player for the team that helps on both defense and offense. The way they recruit is that they fit their style around the players they have, They recruit the player and then do what he’s good at.”

ON WHEN HE KNEW BU WAS THE RIGHT FIT

“Probably on the visit, when I was around the players and the coaching staff. That’s when I knew it was the place for me. Everything went really well. I just knew it was the right place.”

ON HIS FAVORITE PART OF HIS VISIT

“Just seeing the way they develop bigs. Them showing me all of that was good. Also, the good coaching staff. I liked being around them.”

ON POSSIBLE RECLASSIFICATION TO 2023

“For now, I’m still 2024. I don’t know for sure if that will change at the end of the year, but I’m still 2024 for now.”