Baylor lands 2024 five-star Yves Missi
Baylor picked up a major 2024 commitment on Wednesday, when five-star center Yves Missi announced his intention to play for the Scott Drew’s Bears. Below, Rivals explores what Baylor is getting in the 6-foot-11 prospect and speaks to both Missi and his grassroots coach about the decision.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHY HE CHOSE THE BEARS
“I chose them because they were the best fit for me. I’m really close with the coaching staff and they are exactly what I’m looking for. It feels like home. It feels like a place where I can reach my goal and get to the league.”
ON HIS ROLE AT BAYLOR
“They think I’m a winning player for the team that helps on both defense and offense. The way they recruit is that they fit their style around the players they have, They recruit the player and then do what he’s good at.”
ON WHEN HE KNEW BU WAS THE RIGHT FIT
“Probably on the visit, when I was around the players and the coaching staff. That’s when I knew it was the place for me. Everything went really well. I just knew it was the right place.”
ON HIS FAVORITE PART OF HIS VISIT
“Just seeing the way they develop bigs. Them showing me all of that was good. Also, the good coaching staff. I liked being around them.”
ON POSSIBLE RECLASSIFICATION TO 2023
“For now, I’m still 2024. I don’t know for sure if that will change at the end of the year, but I’m still 2024 for now.”
WHAT BAYLOR IS GETTING
Missi is already one of the more prolific rim-protectors in the 2024 class and his offensive game has grown substantially over the last year. He’s a near lock to flirt with a double-double each time he takes the floor for Prolific Prep, and his skills on the glass and the defensive end are all transferable to the college game. Offensively, he possesses above-average agility and a decent-but-streaky shooting touch. Missi could stand to become a more consistent shooter from outside the paint and diversify his arsenal of post maneuvers as he adds additional muscle, but the junior has good feet and finishes well around the rim. His offensive trajectory is positive, as he’s come a long way since this time last year and looks much more comfortable letting it fly from outside 10 feet. Even when his offensive game isn’t clicking, however, he impacts games significantly on the glass and in the paint, where few other prospects in the class can match his production and reliability.
COACH’S CORNER
“Yves is one of the most skilled bigs in the country. He has shown the ability to make shots from all over the court in the half-court. His defensive awareness in regards to rebounding, blocking shots and handling ball screen coverage is second to none. From the minute he steps foot on a college campus, he will more than be prepared to be a double-double guy.” – PSA Cardinals executive director Terrance “Munch” Williams, who coaches Missi on the Nike EYBL circuit.