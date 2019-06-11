Baylor begins its 2020 class with LJ Cryer
After doing most of its heavy lifting in recent months within the transfer realm, Baylor got a jump start within the 2020 class thanks to the commitment of Rivals150 guard LJ Cryer. The Bears landed the commitment of the four-star guard following his unofficial visit to Waco on Sunday.
Cryer discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I picked Baylor because they’ve been recruiting me since the 8th grade,” he said. “I feel like we’ve built a great relationship and I’m glad to be a part of their family.”
A 6-foot guard that has been sitting out this spring due to an injury, Cryer had already taken official visits to LSU and Purdue during the winter months. Houston, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M are three others that had invested some time in recruiting him.
While Cryer is a solid ballhandler, he is most known for his scoring prowess. Tough and with three-level scoring abilities, Cryer averaged over 30 points per game as a junior this past season after averaging over 27 points per game as a sophomore, reflecting just how affective of a half-court scorer he is.
He wields an effortless jumper but can also play out of high-ball screen actions as a playmaker for the rest of his teammates. Toss in his quickness in the backcourt that can be used appropriately in defending the ball and Cryer looks to be a good addition for Drew and his staff.
The first commitment in the 2020 class for the Bears, Cryer finds himself rated as the 87th overall prospect nationally and as a strong four-star recruit. Baylor has found solid traction with a handful of others touted junior prospects recruitment including Jayden Stone, Caleb Lohner, Greg Brown and Jon Aku.