After doing most of its heavy lifting in recent months within the transfer realm, Baylor got a jump start within the 2020 class thanks to the commitment of Rivals150 guard LJ Cryer. The Bears landed the commitment of the four-star guard following his unofficial visit to Waco on Sunday.

Cryer discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “I picked Baylor because they’ve been recruiting me since the 8th grade,” he said. “I feel like we’ve built a great relationship and I’m glad to be a part of their family.”

A 6-foot guard that has been sitting out this spring due to an injury, Cryer had already taken official visits to LSU and Purdue during the winter months. Houston, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M are three others that had invested some time in recruiting him.