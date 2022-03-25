Baye Ndongo holds handful of offers but there's more in store

PHOENIX -- One of the most pleasant surprises of the recent Grind Session World Championship in Phoenix, Baye Ndongo has a high-major motor and a high-major body to go along with it. The lean, athletic forward will need to add weight and become a better shooter in the year ahead, but the class-of-2023 prospect’s potential is obvious to anyone that lays eyes on him.

The Senegalese Ndongo, who plays his high school ball at Denver Prep and will run with the Utah Prospects on the adidas 3SSB grassroots circuit this summer, holds a handful of offers and recently spoke to Rivals.com about where his recruitment stands.





ON HIS OFFERS

“I have Colorado, Arizona State, Washington State, Cal and a few others. I’ve only been over to visit CU – Colorado. I liked it. I think it was really good. That was my first time being on campus and them being so interested in me means a lot.”

ON VISITS TO OTHER SCHOOLS

“I’m going to take more visits, but I’m still talking to coaches trying to figure out where and when.”

ON HIS PATH TO COLORADO PREP

“I’ve been in America for almost three years. I was in New York before I was out here – New Lebanon.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’m a player. I’m just an all-around player that can do whatever you want. I’ve been working a lot on my jump shot to get that better, but I’m mostly just an all-around player. That’s the next part, for me – shooting. I’m trying to get better.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN CONTACT

“I’ve been talking to Memphis a lot recently. They haven’t offered me yet, but we talk about things.”

ON WHERE THINGS STAND WITH MEMPHIS

“They just tell me they are watching me and that I should come to Memphis because it’s really good there. All that stuff.”



