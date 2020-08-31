Basketball Recruiting - Battle for Georgia: Five-star Jabari Smith headlines standouts

EMERSON, Ga. -- The Battle For Georgia went down on Sunday at the LakePoint Sports Champions Center and many highly ranked prospects were in attendance to show off their talent. We highlight ten of the standout performers from the 2021, 2022 and 2023 class.

The top-five prospect in the 2021 class certainly played like one for the Atlanta Celtics on Sunday. The 6-foot-9 forward has always been known for his ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint, but where he’s really grown over the last year is how much tougher he is playing how much stronger he is. He keeps getting better and better and has a really high ceiling. Auburn, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina and Tennessee are among the schools in the mix for the five-star prospect.

Like Smith, the improvement in Cleveland’s game over the last six months is noticeable. His perimeter skills are much better to where he’s becoming a more confident shooter and ball handler. The 6-foot-6 wing who committed to Florida State last month also used the shutdown of sports to get himself in great shape physically with added strength. He’s one of the best finishers in the class, not only with the highlight reel dunks but also using the glass with both hands.

It’s become really, really hard to score for opposing wings going up against Kaleb Washington. Not only is he 6-foot-7 with a long wingspan, he slides his feet as well as just about any wing in the class. That’s a lethal combo that will make him a potential all-conference caliber defender at the next level. Along with that, he’s become more confident attacking the rim and doesn’t settle for jumpers as much anymore, although he can make them at a pretty good clip. Alabama, Clemson, Dayton, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri and several others have been involved here.

It was his first time playing all summer and Kendall Campbell certainly made it count. A lot of coaches have been wondering about him this summer as he had a strong sophomore season and he’s strong academically. On Sunday, the 6-foot-6 forward showed off a really versatile game. He hit jumpers, made a few nice drives to the basket for impressive finishes, and dominated on the glass. He has a nice combination of finesse and toughness to him. Alabama and Ole Miss offered on Sunday night. That list will grow in a hurry.

He’s a star on the gridiron as well and you can see the football element to his game on the hardwood as he brings an intensity and toughness to the game. He relentlessly attacks the rim, but he’s also a really dangerous three-point shooter as well. He’ll get after it defensively and make opposing ball handlers really uncomfortable. Alabama, Florida, Nebraska and Ole Miss have offered him scholarships to play both basketball and football.

The biggest stock riser of the weekend was without question Josh Reed. He played alongside Matthew Cleveland on Pace Academy’s state championship team this year but was in more of a complimentary role. With AC Georgia 16U, he’s become the main attraction and is on his way to becoming a high-major prospect. The 6-foot-7 forward has a big, strong, athletic frame and a complete overall game. Look for him to add new offers very soon.

Isaiah Collier has ridiculous upside as a point guard prospect. He sees the floor so well and mostly strikes the right balance between being aggressive with passes but not too loose with it. In transition, he routinely finds his teammates open for dunks. He’s grown to about 6-foot-3 now as well and become a much more confident scorer too. He holds offers from Florida, Ole Miss and Texas Tech already, but that list will grow in a big way.

Carlyle along with Collier form a backcourt on TSF Mack 2023 that doesn’t seem fair at the 15-under level. If Collier is known for his passing, Carlyle has become known for his ridiculous ability to score the ball at all three levels. He’s a relentless competitor too that will get after it on the defensive end as well. He too is an elite prospect in the 2023 class with offers already in from Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Ole Miss.

You’ll probably see Overton written about more on the football field over the next few years, but he’s a really impressive basketball player as well. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman on the football field brings the physicality to the basketball court, but he also has plenty of skill to go along with the power. He can put the ball on the floor, make shots, and he’s most definitely at his best carving out space in the paint to finish at the rim. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and many more have already offered him in football.