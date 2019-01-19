At the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, Sherfield discussed who he had heard from, any schools that he might visit and his plan moving forward.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Four-star senior Grant Sherfield didn't plan to be dealing with the recruiting process at this point. But, UCLA decided to let his future head coach Steve Alford go and as a result Sherfield asked for and received a release from his letter of intent.

Sherfield discussed why he chose to seek a release instead of waiting to see who UCLA hired, having to go through the recruiting process again, who is involved and what he will be looking for.



On his decision to ask for a release: "Me and my family we really just wanted to go ahead and reopen things. I had a really strong relationship with coach Alford and with him not being there that just kind of sent it all up in the air because he was the biggest reason I picked them."

Is having to go through the process again a distraction: "I'm really just focused on basketball and letting all of the outside noise just calm down and just let my dad and my coaches handle the recruiting part. I'm just going to be focused on basketball."

Who has reached out: "The schools that have been recruiting me the hardest so far are Purdue, Wake Forest, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Wichita State, Minnesota and there's a lot more."

What he will look for in a school: "Pretty much the talk that my dad is going to have with all of the coaches is that I want to have the opportunity to come in and make an impact as a freshman. I don't want to be a guy just there for the ride I want to be a guy who can make a real impact in helping a team get to the NCAA Tournament.

"Like with Purdue, Gonzaga and Wake Forest their main thing to me is that they have guards leaving and they need somebody who can step in right away and if not start, make an impact."

Which schools could receive visits: "The only school that I'm for sure I want to visit so far is probably Purdue. But it's still really early. Purdue has been to Sunrise a lot. They were recruiting my roommate Malik Hall so I've talked to them. They have always been really cool people and talk to everybody when they see them."