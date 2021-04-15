Basketball Recruiting - Barry Dunning Jr.'s athleticism, frame have colleges excited

“I feel like I am a three-level scorer, you know I can get to the cup and I really excel in the mid-range,” Dunning said.

Arkansas: “Basically, the entire coaching staff is in touch with me often. You see how deep they went in the tournament and they started three freshmen. That was incredible. Watching their program, you can tell they all got a common goal and they all love playing basketball. They’re just hard workers and that is really what stands out to me.”

Ole Miss: “Assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton is the one I talk with the most there. They are really big on player development. They let their guys really play, you know, get up and down the floor. Just seeing what they’re doing right now, you know.”

Alabama: “They let their guys play fast, you know they play on the break a lot and surround their guys with 3-point shooters. To see how far they went, too, in the NCAA Tournament. ... Alabama has been on me since the ninth grade, you see how they’ve grown as a program with Nate Oates, and that coaching staff is incredible.”

Auburn: “I talk with assistant coach Wes Flannigan and head coach Bruce Pearl the most at Auburn. You know, I love how they play. Coach Pearl is a very inspirational guy, very passionate. When things get tough over there, the coaches and players always find a way to pull through, you know. They just work hard over there; they have one common goal.”