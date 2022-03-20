Back on the market, Four-star wing DJ Jefferson has options

DJ Jefferson committed to Tulsa back in August, but the school’s recent coaching change threw a wrench into those plans. When news broke that the Golden Hurricane planned to part ways with Frank Haith , the four-star wing wasted little time re-opening his recruitment. Rivals.com recently caught up with Jefferson to discuss his new life as a recruiting free agent and what might be next.

ON HIS DECISION TO PART WAYS WITH TULSA

“I really have no idea what’s next. I just know I had to open recruitment like I did and then try to find out what’s next. I’m just trying to figure out what my options are.”

ON HIS COLLEGE OPTIONS

“I don’t know what all the options are yet or anything, but Arizona State reached out. Miami reached out. Wichita State reached out quickly, too. Dayton did.”

ON A POSSIBLE VISIT TO WICHITA STATE

“I haven’t been to Wichita yet, but that was my plan before I committed to Tulsa. I was actually set to go out there next but then I picked Tulsa so I never made the trip. I want to go check it out now for sure. I know it’s a nice city. I know it’s bigger than you think out there in Kansas.”

ON WHAT SORT OF TEAM FITS HIM BEST

“As for style of play, I like to get out in transition. I like transition teams that get the board and really try to get out quick and push. I like to get momentum going that way. Really, though, I’m more based on relationships to be honest. I want to go somewhere where I have good relationships.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COACH

“I just want a coach that tells me how he sees things and how he does things. I want a coach that stays in touch with me. I want to check on him and have him check on me … stuff like that.”

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

“I’d say probably in a month or so. I need to set these visits and figure it out from there.”



