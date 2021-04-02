Basketball Recruiting - B.C. transfer CJ Felder seeks new opportunity, nears decision

B.C. transfer CJ Felder seeks new opportunity, nears decision
CJ Felder, who was a three-star player in the 2019 Rivals150, started 17 of the 19 games he played in at Boston College this season. Felder averaged 27.8 minutes, 9.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 21.
“Mainly, firing our entire coaching staff led to my decision to leave," Felder said. "Throughout the past two seasons here I created relationships I’ll depend on the rest of my life. Without those relationships here, I thought it was best for me to explore my options.”
Felder has a unique game that so many schools are looking for because of the way today’s basketball is being played.
“Honestly, I think I’d describe my game as a versatile forward who can give you a little bit of everything at a high level while also being able to lock down the opposing team’s best player. I also want to say that I am still improving and haven’t come close to reaching my ceiling yet,” Felder said. “I’ve heard many comparisons to my game, but I think the most common have been a Jimmy Butler- and Kawhi Leonard-type. Obviously, I am nowhere near the level those guys are currently at (I do plan to be there one day though), but I definitely see myself form that same mold of a tough player who gives a lot of everything while playing at a very high level on the defensive end.”
Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 230 pounds, the production Felder has had at Boston College opened the eyes of college coaches across the country.
“I have heard from Florida, LSU, Xavier, Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, UConn, Texas Tech, Virginia, Murray State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and I actually just got off the phone with Arkansas," he said. "I would say that Florida, Texas A&M, Murray State and Clemson are recruiting me consistently the hardest.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida: “Their pitch to me is a chance to come in and make an immediate impact on their program and make it to the league one day. I like where the school is located and their lead guy on me is assistant coach Al Pinkins.
“Honestly, all the schools have a pretty similar pitch about instant playing time and having a major impact and developing me for the league.”
Texas A&M: “They have the fact that head coach Buzz Williams was the first coach to reach out to me after my name went into the portal. Coach Buzz and assistant coach Devin Johnson stay in contact with me.”
Murray State: “They have the connection of me and Ja (Morant), who is from Sumter, too. They’re entire staff is all involved in recruiting me.”
Clemson: “They are close to home and that is what I really like about them. Assistant coach Antonio Dean is leading my recruiting for them.”
MORE ON FELDER'S RECRUITMENT
“A lot of schools just have presentations of their personal development techniques they have," Felder said. "They also give presentations of their campus so I can get a feel for that, because visits aren’t a thing right now. I will look at the location of the school and the history of the program, but my decision will mostly be about the right fit for me with a coaching staff who believes in me. I am definitely hoping to have a decision made within the next few weeks.”