Basketball Recruiting - Austin Nunez's recruitment grows well beyond Texas borders

Oregon and Howard are the most recent scholarship offers for Nunez. Along with those two, he mentioned Arkansas , Purdue , Texas , Texas A&M and Virginia as the schools really prioritizing him recently.

Austin Nunez has become a priority recruit for all the top programs in Texas over the past year. Recently, the four-star point guard’s recruitment has expanded to include schools from all over the country as he’s coming off a summer where showed he could not only score at a high level but also create for others in the half-court and in transition.

Arkansas: “I love the way they have been recruiting me. They also like to play fast and push the ball to get easy points. They like to shoot the ‘3’.”

Howard: “They offered late October or early November. They got me on a Zoom and talked to me about how they coach their guys and talked about their playing style.”

Oregon: “I know Coach (Dana) Altman likes to play fast and they really want to get a really good guard in my class. They are trying to get back to the Final Four, so they are going to recruit me hard because they think I’m a good fit for what they do.”

Purdue: “I like Purdue. I like what they did with Carsen Edwards. I thought that was really fun to watch. They let their guards go a little bit. I don’t know too much about Purdue because when I talk to them, it’s not as much about basketball.”

Texas: “I’ve always liked Texas. I think they are a good program. Shaka Smart is a good person and a good coach, and I think he would allow me to show what I can do. They’ve been playing really well.”

Texas A&M: “I haven’t heard from them as much recently, but I know they are busy and I know they want me there, too. In the games I’ve seen, I can tell they have a better flow going than last year. Coach Buzz (Williams) is getting the best out of what he has. I still think that’s a good spot, too.”

Virginia: “I think that’s a good spot, too. The way they play within their offense would allow me to get a lot of threes and the ball is really in the point guard's hands a lot with them.”