Austin Ball adds first Power Five offer, more could be on the way
Austin Ball is just emerging onto the radar, and the 6-foot-6 2023 shooting guard will challenge for a spot in the next update of the Rivals150 ranking. Last week, West Virginia became the first Power Five program to offer Ball, and the Mountaineers surely won't be the last.
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
West Virginia: ‘Getting an offer from West Virginia has been a dream of mine my whole life, since I was five or six years old. I have known coach Ron Everhart since my sophomore year, so we got a good relationship, and I took a visit up there this month that went well.”
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
“Virginia Tech and Maryland are two big schools that I have been talking to recently, they have started talking with me. Neither has offered yet, but they have both come to watch me play, they tell me they like my game, they like my shooting, and to keep it up, they’ll be watching."
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Ball transferred this season from Man (W. Va.) High School to Charlottesville (Va.) Miller School, with that transfer, he extended his game out to the wing. Ball has real positional size, with more bounce than you think, and a smooth feel for the game. He is a smooth shooter with deep range, great balance, and a repeatable release. What really stuck out during this viewing was his passing, excellent vision in the half and full court. A lot of upside here, a lot of production too.