Austin Ball adds first Power Five offer, more could be on the way

Austin Ball is just emerging onto the radar, and the 6-foot-6 2023 shooting guard will challenge for a spot in the next update of the Rivals150 ranking. Last week, West Virginia became the first Power Five program to offer Ball, and the Mountaineers surely won't be the last.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

West Virginia: ‘Getting an offer from West Virginia has been a dream of mine my whole life, since I was five or six years old. I have known coach Ron Everhart since my sophomore year, so we got a good relationship, and I took a visit up there this month that went well.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Virginia Tech and Maryland are two big schools that I have been talking to recently, they have started talking with me. Neither has offered yet, but they have both come to watch me play, they tell me they like my game, they like my shooting, and to keep it up, they’ll be watching."

*****

RIVALS' REACTION