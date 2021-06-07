Auburn visit makes big impression on five-star Zion Cruz

LAS VEGAS -- One of the standouts of the first night of games at Pangos All-American Camp, Zion Cruz went for 18 points in his team’s opening game and showed an ability to score at all three levels in the process. Cruz’s recruitment has remained a bit of a mystery over the past year, but the chips are starting to fall into place on that front.

Fresh off an official visit to Auburn, Cruz spoke with rivals.com about where the Tigers stand and what could be next for him as he attempts to choose a college.





ON WHICH SCHOOL IS IN CLOSEST CONTACT

“Auburn is the main one right now. They are a major consideration right now. The [official] visit was amazing -- it was amazing.”





ON AUBURN’S BRUCE PEARL

“He’s a great guy -- amazing guy. He’s an outgoing guy … really outgoing, He keeps it real, too. I like that.”



ON THE VISIT TO AUBURN

“It was nice. It was really nice. I got to sit down and watch a practice and see how they play. I liked what I saw.”





ON WHICH SCHOOLS CURRENTLY TOP HIS LIST

"Auburn, Oregon, North Carolina and a couple other schools. I’m visiting Oregon June 13 and still setting it up with UNC.”





ON OREGON

“It’s the same thing as most. They want me. They want me to come out and look at the school and see how it is. Just The same stuff. I just wanna get out there and see.”





ON NORTH CAROLINA

“They’re the same as Oregon. I don’t really know a lot about them yet. I’m really just waiting for the visit and waiting to see how that goes.”





ON AUBURN’S APPROACH

“A lot of the schools are the same with the way they talk to me, but Auburn is way different with it. With them, it was never really about the basketball. It was about how it’s a family and how close they are. I loved that. They just go about it differently.”



