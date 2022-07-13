Auburn offer piqued the attention of four-star G Kur Teng

Teng recently spoke to Rivals about where his recruitment stands and what could be next for him.

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Kur Teng is no stranger to high-level competition. The junior-to-be has been playing 17U on the adidas 3SSB circuit since his freshman year and has thrived against older prospects, relying on his length and jumper to turn heads, win games and, most importantly, collect scholarship offers.As things stand, the 6-foot-4 Tang holds offers from schools such as Clemson, Cincinnati, Iowa and Texas A&M. He seems to hold his offer from Auburn in highest regard, however, and says the Tigers’ staff is in more frequent contact than the rest.

ON SCHOOLS THAT CALLED HIM WHEN THE CONTACT PERIOD BAGAN

“There were a lot of coaches calling. That’s actually a lot to remember. I’d forget some.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS THAT CALLED HIM STOOD OUT

“I’d say probably Kansas, Oregon, Ohio State and Auburn. Auburn already actually offered me. I talk to them a lot. They offered after the second live period. It was cool.”

ON AUBURN

“I know they’re well-coached and they always play hard. I know they were No. 1 for a lot of last year, too.”

ON KANSAS

“I talked with Coach [Fred Quartlebaum]. He just told me he likes my game a lot. He told me about the culture out there in Kansas and how they value relationships.”

ON OREGON

“Them and Kansas are in touch but they haven’t offered yet. Oregon just tells me they like my game a lot and all that. So far, it’s just keeping in touch.”

ON POSSIBLE VISITS

“I don’t have anything in mind right now because my recruiting process has barely even started.”

ON IF ANY OF HIS OTHER OFFERS, ASIDE FROM AUBURN, STAND OUT.

“No, not really.”



