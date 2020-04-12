Standing close to 6-foot-10, Thor chose Auburn over Oklahoma State and UCLA . Thor reclassified into the 2020 class this fall and is rated as the 56th best prospect nationally, and as the tenth best power forward in his class.

Faced with a need in the frontcourt, Auburn broke through on Sunday with the commitment of one of the top remaining prospects available this spring. Four-star forward JT Thor committed to the SEC program, giving Bruce Pearl a tremendously versatile prospect along the frontline.

A long and slender lefty that is best used facing the basket, Thor is a major mismatch in the frontcourt. He is a deceptively skilled prospect that can create his own shot to 20-feet and is an underrated passer in the half-court. A fluid athlete that can make shots from each level and also defend various positions, Thor is another major win for the SEC program.

Thor gives Pearl a tremendous two-way weapon that should only be that much better alongside five-star guard Sharife Cooper. Both, thanks to their all-around skillsets, are more than capable shooters and playmakers which should allow for the two to play off of each other.

The two will be joined in the fall by Rivals150 forward Chris Moore and three-star guard Justin Powell. The Tigers now sit with a top-15 class in America heading into the late signing period next week and are among the select favorites for Greg Brown and Jalen Green.