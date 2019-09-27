Cooper previously discussed his feelings for the SEC program with Rivals.com. “It's a great relationship with them,” he said. “I love the coaches, Bruce Pearl and the rest of his staff. It's a home feeling and I like that."

It has often been talked about but Auburn finally did it. Five-star guard Sharife Cooper committed to the Tigers on Friday, giving Bruce Pearl’s program a tremendous playmaker that should improve their chances of success immediately next year.

The five-star guard selected Auburn over Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, and a slew of others. He sits as the 16th best prospect in America and as the fourth best point guard in his 2020 class. The Tigers will get a tremendous playmaker at the point of attack that consistently fills up the stat sheet.

The Georgia native was a major producer on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. He posted per-game averages of 25.3 points, 8.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. His talent and production should equate to stardom in the SEC.

Valued for his ballhandling wizardry and ability to put points on the scoreboard, Auburn has been the perceived favorite for Cooper dating back to his sophomore year. They just enrolled three of his former travel teammates, Isaac Okoro, Babatunde Akingbola and Devan Cambridge, and has been no stranger to the Auburn campus thanks to his numerous visits there in recent years.

Cooper gave his verbal commitment during his official visit on Friday evening. Joining him will be third-ranked guard Jalen Green as the Tigers attempt to add another impressive talent to its program. Cooper’s pledge gives Pearl and his staff consecutive recruiting classes with a five-star commitment.