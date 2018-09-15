Williams discussed his feelings for Bruce Pearl’s bunch earlier this summer with Rivals.com. “Auburn isn’t too far from home and I’m not trying to go too far away from home,” he told AuburnSports.com . “The coaches seem very chill and very cool, and I like that. I don’t like coaches that get on me all the time. Auburn coaches seem like if I make a mistake that they can fix it without wanting to knock my head off.”

Auburn made another push with its 2019 class, thanks to the commitment of Jaylin Williams . A member of the Rivals150, Williams gave his verbal pledge to the SEC program during his official visit this weekend.

Choosing the Tigers over Ole Miss, Georgia and St. John’s, Williams is another versatile addition for the SEC program. A hard-playing forward who has the size but also the ball skills to impact a college playing floor, Williams’ skill set, diversity and physical dimensions allow for him to play up to three separate positions and on either end of the court.

A solid secondary ballhandler that is best on the drive to the basket, Williams has become a better perimeter jump shooter in recent months. The headliner for a loaded Game Elite squad on the adidas circuit this summer, Williams filled up various portions of the stat sheet, as he posted per-game averages of 11.9 points (63 FG percent), 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Williams joins top-35 wing Isaac Okoro and Allen Flanigan in creating a strong core of versatile perimeter weapons that can play multiple positions. The Tigers will remain in pursuit of a lead guard pick-up, as they have continued to prioritize Isaac McBride, Tyson Etienne and Tyrell Jones as the fall months approach.