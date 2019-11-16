“It was all about how much of a family environment and how much the college feels like home,” he told Rivals.com about his decision. “Their system is so open and free. It is heavily based on mismatches and the most important part is that they thrive on defense, understanding that it is biggest but hardest part of the game.”

Basing most of their success off of hard playing and versatile prospects in recent years, Auburn struck again in a similar manner on Saturday. Four-star forward Chris Moore made a surprising commitment to the Tigers, giving Bruce Pearl’s bunch one of the top high-motor recruits found within the 2020 class.

Moore chose the Tigers over Arkansas and Memphis. He sits as the 100th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the 21st best power forward nationally. Standing 6-foot-6 and equipped with a college ready frame, while he is in between positions, his toughness and production around the basket is at a premium. His perimeter jumper is a work in progress but Moore is a blue-collared forward that is a great finisher in traffic that rebounds at a high rate.

The four-star senior made over 62-percent of his shots on the Nike EYBL circuit. He went on to post per-game averages of 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists.

Moore will be put to good use early on thanks to his instincts and toughness. He becomes the third member of Auburn’s 2020 class. Next fall, he will be joined by top-20 guard Sharife Cooper and three-star shooting guard Justin Powell.