Issa Muhammad came on strong toward the end of the high school season for Norcross as he helped the prestigious Georgia high school program win its region championship and advance to the state title game before losing to Meadowcreek. Muhammad, a 6-foot-9 power forward, missed the early part of the season while waiting for his transfer to be cleared, but once he became eligible, he immediately became the interior presence Norcross needed. Muhammad's coming out party this high school season came against McEachern in the Elite 8 of the 7A playoffs. Matched up against Auburn commit Babatunde Akingbola and a loaded Indians squad, Muhammad scored 14 points, hauled in 15 rebounds and swatted five shots. Since then, his recruitment has really picked up. Iowa State offered the day after the McEachern game. Clemson, Florida and Wake Forest just recently offered him a scholarship, while Auburn and Georgia Tech could be coming soon. He has plans to visit Auburn and Clemson in the near future.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Clemson: “I think they have a pretty good program. They did well this year. I watched them quite a bit and like the way they play.” Florida: “They have a great reputation. I didn’t watch them much this year though. Their coaches just offered a couple weeks ago, and that’s really it so far.” Georgia Tech: “They just said they love the way I play and how hard I play. I love their program. I’ve worked out with them a little bit and know a lot of their guys.” Wake Forest: “I talked to them last week. I think they have a pretty good program. We just talked about how I could come in and help them right away.”

RIVALS REACTION