Assane Diop focused on development

Assane Diop, a junior at Denver (Colo.) Prep, is currently the No. 33-ranked prospect in the 2023 Rivals150 rankings. “I do what I have to do, whatever the coach asks me,” Diop told Rivals.com. “I play team ball, try to get everyone involved, and do what I need to win. Offensively, I have developed different ways to score. I used not to score a lot, but now I am starting to score. I don’t compare myself to anybody, I am me, but I watch a lot of Kevin Durant.” This summer, Diop played up in age with the Colorado Hawks on the 17u UA Rise circuit and had a host of college programs following him. “I hear a lot from Colorado, Auburn, Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State and Kansas,” Diop said. “They have all given me scholarship offers.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Colorado: “That is the state I live in, where I am from. They do a good job of keeping up with me and checking in.” Arkansas: “They are a good team; I like how they are running and the way they play. They let their big man play with freedom as I play, and I appreciate that.” Auburn: “For me, the coach (Bruce Pearl), we talk a lot. And even though I am not there yet, he helps me out, goes through how I can develop my game. They are good with stuff like that.” Oklahoma State: “They are good at developing players. They just had the No. 1 pick this year, and he is a bigger guy, too. They give me tips to develop my game too." Kansas: “They like my game and what I can be if I keep developing. They talk a lot about development, and they have shown me they have had a lot of good big men.”

WHAT'S NEXT

“I do hear from Gonzaga and UCLA, but they have not offered,” Diop said. “My main thing is school; I want to be a designer for cars. Obviously, I am going to look at basketball, and development will be something I look at; development and how they play their bigs. But for me, my main thing is school.”



