Ashton Hardaway talks unique recruitment, dad's pitch

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The son of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway, Ashton Hardaway is hoping to blaze his own basketball trail. The sharp-shooting junior has reshaped his body in recent months and has developed an increasingly consistent jumper from three-point range. Below, the Duncanville (Texas) High School standout discusses his recruitment with Rivals.com.





ON THE WORK HE’S DONE TO DROP WEIGHT

“It’s been crazy. I came in [to Duncanville High School] at 240 or 235. Now I’m at 205. I’m gaining it back as muscle now, which is really good. I’m moving easier laterally now. I’m jumping higher and moving faster.”

ON BASKETBALL CONVERSATIONS WITH HIS FATHER

“The tips he gives me are obviously on shooting. He knows that being able to shoot at a high level at 6-foot-8 is really important. Then, he just helps me with my footwork and my speed. With the recruitment. He just says whatever situation is the best situation for me is most important.

ON IF HIS DAD IS RECRUITING HIM

“He’s recruiting me, but I’m not fully committed to him or any school … It’s a little different because it feels so close to home. I try to treat it like every other school.”

ON HOW HE RECRUITS HIM

“It’s mixed into normal talk or dinner talk. Every now and then we talk about it.”

ON IF THE ASSUMPTION THAT HE’ll PLAY FOR hIS DAD IS DISCOURAGING OTHER SCHOOLS FROM OFFERING

“I think that’s happening to me. I have one offer right now – from the University of San Diego. The offers will come. I’m not worried about that right now. I’m only a junior.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS RECRUITING HIM

“Right now, Oklahoma, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech.”

ON IF HE’S VISITED ANYWHERE OTHER THAN MEMPHIS

“No, sir. Not yet.”

ON WHAT TYPE OF PROGRAM FITS HIM BEST

“I’m not sure what type of school fits me yet. I just want to go to a school where I can be versatile, shoot 3s and go in the mid post. I want to work both sides of my game and get better on defense.”



