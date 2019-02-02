TAMPA -- One of the class of 2019's top athletes and available prospects, four-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr. is experiencing a strong year of prep at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG. The 6-foot-7 Chicago native who is down to DePaul (where he initially committed after the summer), Florida State, Georgetown, Illinois and Texas Tech went to IMG looking to focus for the first time on hoops and feels that the move has paid off.

"I feel like my game is getting better and I'm getting stronger physically and I'm starting to get better mentally," Shannon Jr. told Rivals.com. "I'm still a little too hard on myself but I'm getting better and moving a step forward to being ready as a freshman in college. "I'm more controlled now, I'm calmed down. I don't just go, I actually wait to see what I have and I feel like I'm getting more poise with what I'm doing."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Shannon discussed his five finalists.

DePaul: "They are still very high in my recruitment. I just felt like I committed too early. I don't have the same story as everyone and I feel like I could have gotten more out of my (recruitment) and seeing what everybody else had to offer."

Florida State: "They were the first big high major school to be there for me and Dennis (Gates) still texts me and we talk. I still like Florida State. I just have to decide which school I want to go to."

Georgetown: "(Patrick Ewing) told me that I should be more of a scorer there. I would have the ball in my hands and that I would do whatever I could do to help them win. He says I would be their guy."

Illinois: "I'm really considering Illinois. They have a pretty good fanbase. I'm still talking to them a lot, we are still communicating and I feel like that could be a pretty good spot for me."

Texas Tech: "Just like Jarrett Culver and Zhaire Smith they developed their games. Now Jarrett Culver is up to No. 4 on mock drafts I believe and Zhaire Smith was one and done. So I feel like I could really fit there and they could develop my game. Coach Cyp (Glynn Cyprien) came to see me yesterday and we had a good time and talked."





RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?