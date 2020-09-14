Basketball Recruiting - Armel Traore emerges as a high-major target

One of the very best prospects in Europe, Traore will be competing at INSEP this fall, which is the number-one academy in France that Tony Parker, Nicolas Batum and Rudy Gobert once played at. He led the French under-16 team last summer in scoring at the European Championships and boasts elite positional versatility thanks to his plus-eight wingspan, athleticism and ball skills that will make him a must-get for whichever program were to get involved.

Open to playing college basketball next fall and a legitimate NBA Draft prospect that just turned 17 years old, Traore is someone that will be on an NBA teams’ radar fairly soon and would be seen as a top-30 recruit if he were to be playing in America.

High-major programs are already searching for alternative options in filling its rosters for next season which brings us to the latest potential European to the college game prospect. Enter Armel Traore , a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward that is considering making the move to America and is viewed as a member of the 2021 class.

Very talented for his age and he is one of the best players in Europe, physically, Armel is stronger compared to the majority of his age group. After just turning 17-years of age, versatility is what he is known for best. A rangy 2-3 wing-type that can do a bit of everything, Traore continues to round out his all-around skillset thanks to his continued progressions on the ball as a playmaker following the high-ball screen.

Already, Arizona, Memphis, St. Mary’s, Utah, Washington, and Washington State have offered Traore who is grasping the idea of playing college compared to turning professional in Europe. “I think it is a good option for me because I think that I have the capacity to show my potential,” Traore told Rivals.com. “I don’t know if I want to go to college or pro in France but it is an option for me and it is important that the colleges know that.”

A gifted prospect regardless of his age and someone that only has his best basketball ahead of him, the future is bright for Armel Traore. Tailored for the today’s game thanks to his ability to play three separate positions on both sides of the floor, Traore will have a difficult decision to make whenever it comes to picking a college or remaining home next fall with the professional realm in mind.

Either way, no shortage of college interest should be on the docket for the potential five-star prospect that could immediately change the complexion of one’s 2021 class if a commitment is ultimately made.