Armbrester on verge of Rivals150, sees SEC, ACC interest
Robbie Armbrester is not currently ranked in the 2021 Rivals150, but his recent play and the uptick in his recruitment suggests that might not be the case much longer. The 6-foot-6 small forward from Atlanta helped Therrell High School win the 2-A state championship last year and he followed up with a great travel season with Game Elite.
“I’m the type that wants to go to a school that hasn’t had a ton of success and I want to help them rebuild and get to the top," Armbrester said.
Georgia Tech was the first high-major program to extend a scholarship offer. Along with the Yellow Jackets, schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Houston, Ole Miss and Temple have started to show interest in the hard-nosed forward with an improving skill-set.
He took another unofficial visit to Georgia for the Bulldogs home opener on Tuesday night and has already seen Georgia Tech and UAB as well.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Armbrester shared what he likes about some of the schools recruiting him right now.
Alabama: “I don’t know much about their new coaches, but they came to see me work out recently. They asked for my schedule and want to follow me because like my game.”
Auburn: “I’ve always liked them because they play really fast and how I like to play and when I’m at my best.”
Georgia: “I love how Tom Crean develops players. In my eyes, he’s like a top five coach in the country. I like how he runs practices and his attention to detail and it’s really fast. I know Anthony Edwards really well. He’s like a brother to me. He’s told me Crean is going to push you.”
Georgia Tech: “Oh, I love Georgia Tech. I love the coaching staff and how they practice. Coach [Josh] Pastner is a great coach. He’s a really good leader and good role model.”
RIVALS REACTION
Don’t be surprised if Armbrester shoots up the rankings quickly over the next year. He opened his junior season on Saturday night with a great showing against a really talented Pebblebrook team, which features his Game Elite teammate and Rivals150 member Kaleb Washington.
The high-major interest from most schools could turn to offers if he continues to progress the way he has in the past year in trimming up his body and expanding his perimeter skills. Right now though, he’s really liking what he’s heard from UAB. The Blazers have made him a priority in the 2021 class and it’s resonating with him.