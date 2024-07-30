NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Jason Crowe Jr. has long been a buzzed-about name in college coaching circles and continued to collect scholarship offers this summer while avoiding 10 PPG and 4.1 APG for Team WhyNoty on the EYBL circuit. Rivals caught up with Crowe following one of his games at Peach Jam to discuss his college options, visit plans and what could be next in his process.





ON CALLS HE GOT WHEN THE CONTACT PERIOD OPENED ON JUNE 15

“June 15 was fun, but I didn't; get any calls at midnight. I didn't get any until the morning. They made me stay up because I thought I was going to be getting calls at midnight. That didn’t happen but it’s all good. I’m just taking it all in and going one day at a time.”

ON SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT SINCE THE 15th

“It’s been mostly John Calipari and Eric Musselman from Arkansas and USC. Some others, too, but mostly them.”

ON ARKANSAS

“I feel like I’m wanted at Arkansas. Calipari is always rooting for me. He comes and supports me. He’s been talking to me or calling me after most of my games. I feel like that’s good.”

ON USC

“Eric Mussleman is really interested in helping me, and I like that. He tells me to play confident. In my first game at Peach Jam, I started off a little shaky. After that, we talked and went through the box score and talked about the things I could be doing to improve. He wants nothing but good for me, and that’s great.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE DOWN THE ROAD

“Probably Miami and Arkansas for sure. I’m probably going to visit USC and UCLA, toom but that’s really it so far.”



