“That is the home-state high-major so I have been watching them my whole life,” Robinson formerly told Rivals.com about the Razorbacks before speaking on the program further with HawgBeat.com. “The detail and the planning that they have for me (separated them from the rest). They brought out about 20 books and showed me how I would be able to get better and fit into their game system.”

Eric Musselman continues to make a statement with his first full class at Arkansas . KK Robinson , a four-star guard from the state, verbally committed to the Hawgs, becoming the fourth in-state prospect to pledge to the SEC program.

Robinson chose Arkansas over Kansas. Attending Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) for his final year of school ball, the four-star guard is rated as the 81st best prospect nationally, and as the 20th best point guard nationally.

The 6-foot guard was travel teammates alongside fellow commits Jaylin Williams and Davonte Davis. On the Nike circuit and with the Woodz Elite program, he posted per-game averages of 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Not primarily known for his shooting, Robinson showed great progressions throughout the summer months as he made close to 40-percent of his perimeter attempts. He is regarded more for his facilitating abilities, toughness and willingness to guard at the point of attack.

Arkansas now sits with a top-10 class nationally, and with the third best class within the SEC. Williams, Davis and Robinson will enroll next fall, along with top-50 wing Moses Moody. Davis has already signed for the program while the remaining three are expected to sign in April once the late signing period opens.