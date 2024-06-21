One of the top center prospects in the 2025 class, Xavion Staton has spent the last eight months or so announcing himself as a major national recruit and attracting plenty of college options from which to choose.

The Nevada-based 7-footer is now in the process of scheduling visits, as he attempts to narrow his focus and choose a school. Rivals recently caught up with the four-star big man to get the latest on his recruitment.

*****

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’m still trying to figure out the details, but I’m going to take an official to Arizona. They are pushing hard in my recruitment so I want to go check it out.”

ON ARIZONA’S TRANSITION TO THE BIG 12:

“They haven’t talked too much about that. They brought it up a little, but we talk about other stuff more than that.”

ON THE MAJOR CONVERSATION POINTS WITH THE UofA STAFF:

“They mostly just show a lot of support and want to become a home away from home for me because I was born and raised in Vegas. They show that support, which could be something I’m looking for. I’m just hoping to continue to build our relationship.”

ON UNLV:

“That’s the hometown school, where I could possibly become a hometown hero. They are really involved and I like the coaching staff. They love me and I love them. It’s a family kind of thing.”

ON THE DISTANCE BETWEEN HIS HOME AND THE UNLV CAMPUS:

“I’d say about 12 minutes. It’s a real quick drive. I went to two games this year. I went to one with my whole high school team, which was cool.”

ON WHAT LED TO HIS BREAKOUT YEAR:

“I started playing with more confidence. I’m not saying I’m cocky, but I’m kind of newer to the game still, so it took me a bit to find the confidence in myself. Now I’m doing what I do – blocking shots, lobs, things like that.”

ON HIS DECISION TO START PLAYING BASKETBALL IN EIGHTH GRADE:

“I played football up until seventh grade. Then, I kinda started thinking about basketball. I tried out for my high school team and made varsity. I didn't get minutes, but I made it. It just kind of went from there.”