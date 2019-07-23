Terry discussed his commitment with Rivals.com. “It is the best option for me with it being two hours away, I believe that it is the fastest way for me to get to my dream,” he said. “ Sean Miler has had tons of good point guards and has been successful so why not learn from him? Plus, I need a good strength and conditioning program and they have a pretty good one.”

Arizona made its first mark within the 2020 class on Tuesday evening thanks to the commitment from one of the more versatile, two-way guards in America. Dalen Terry , a top-35 guard from the state, committed to the Wildcats, choosing the Pac 12 program over a litany of national powers.

Choosing the Wildcats over Arizona State, Colorado, Memphis, and USC, Terry is a tremendous haul for Sean Miller’s bunch. A 6-foot-6 guard that is best used on the ball, the top-35 guard is a playmaker first. He looks for others before himself but is a more than capable scorer off of the attack due to his toughness and athleticism.

Furthermore, the Phoenix native is one of the best defenders in America. Thanks to his size, motor and willingness to guard, Terry should be looked upon as a multi-positional defender that can defend all three spots on the perimeter. There is a strong chance that incoming freshman Nico Mannion, another fellow Arizona native, could opt for the NBA after this season, which would allow for Terry to take ahold of point guard duties immediately next fall.

Terry becomes the first member to Arizona’s 2020 class. The Wildcats are in line for another nationally recognized class this year and have begun to pick-up major traction with summer breakthrough Chibuzo Agbo. They also remain involved for such other highly touted prospects including Nimari Burnett, Puff Johnson, Dawson Garcia and Ziaire Williams.