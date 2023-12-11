Magee is a near lock to bust into the class-of-2026 rankings when the list expands next year and also feels like a good bet to start collecting additional high-major offers in 2024. Magee spoke with Rivals about the direction of his recruitment following his big night at Hoophall West.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Mason Magee turned in one of the top performances by a sophomore at the recent Hoophall West Invitational , when he went for 19 points, three rebounds and a handful of assists in front of a small gathering of college coaches. The effort was one in a string of recent impressive games for the unranked sophomore and is made more impressive when you realize Magee turned 15 just last month.

ON HIS CURRENT OFFERS:

“I have offers from NAU, Marist and Arizona State.”

ON IF HE SAW ASU HEAD COACH BOBBY HURLEY WATCHING HIS GAME:

“Yeah, I saw him watching over there. That was pretty cool to be honest. They watch my games a lot and I’ve been over there on campus already. We just talked about the stuff I need to improve on and the stuff I need to keep doing but do even better.”

ON IF GROWING UP IN PHOENIX MADE HIM A SUN DEVIL FAN:

“Actually, no. I actually grew up an [Arizona] fan.”

ON ARIZONA:

“I actually took an unofficial visit there and the experience was great. For the most part, it’s early, so they just say the stuff you expect. They just talked about the ins and outs of my game.”

ON HIS UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO ARIZONA:

“Oh man, it was great. I went to the Midnight Madness game – the scrimmage. Then, they took us all through the locker room and all that.The hospitality was great, they fed us. I got to meet all the coaches and all the players.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’d say I’m a pass-first point guard that knows how to get to his spots and likes to get his teammates involved.”